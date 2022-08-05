A police cordon is in place at Highbury Fields after a teenager died from stab wounds - Credit: PA

Islington Council's leader was “devastated” after a teenager was fatally stabbed at Highbury Fields.

Cllr Kaya-Comer Schwartz, who represents Junction ward, gave a statement calling for anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “I’m devastated about the fatal stabbing of a young person in Islington yesterday.

"My thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends at this extremely distressing time.

“We’re working with the police as they investigate what happened, and to support the community.

“If you have any information that can help the investigation, please contact police, or you can call the independent Crimestoppers line anonymously.”

Police were called to the park shortly before 9pm on Thursday (August 4) to reports of a stabbing.

A boy, who police say is believed to have been 15 years old, was found and treated at the scene by paramedics, but died in hospital a short time later.

Officers say enquiries are ongoing to inform the victim's next of kin.

There have been no arrests but a murder investigation has been launched.

A crime scene has been put in place in Highbury Fields, with a police cordon from Highbury Place to Baalbec Road. Highbury Leisure Centre is currently closed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7948/4Aug. Alternatively, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.