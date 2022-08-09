The victim of a fatal stabbing in Islington last Thursday (August 4) has been identified named by police as investigations continue.

Deshaun James Tuitt, 15, was fatally stabbed at Highbury Fields shortly before 9pm.

The teenager’s knife injuries were treated by paramedics at the scene before he was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to have been a stab wound, shock and haemorrhage.

A murder investigation has been launched, led by Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Joanna Yorke who is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Ben Dalloway of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “The investigation team are fully focused on securing justice for Deshaun and his family.

“We are working around the clock and are very keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Highbury Fields between 8pm and 9pm on Thursday, August 4.

“Did you see anyone running or behaving suspiciously? Can you help us build a picture of the events that led to Deshaun being stabbed?

“You will continue to see police in the area for the foreseeable future, please approach them with any information you may have.”

The family of 15-year-old Deshaun has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter, borough commander for Camden and Islington, said: “This is an incredibly tragic case where a young man`s life has been ended prematurely despite the efforts of the police officers and LAS who arrived on scene very quickly.

“Deshaun had his whole life in front of him and that has now been cruelly taken away and our thoughts are with his family and friends who will be devastated by this loss.

“I would like to thank the local community who have contacted the incident room and provided really vital information in the last few days. The willingness of the community to help us in this has been incredibly important in these early stages.

“We know that there were lots of people in the park on Thursday evening, many of whom were young people who may be finding it difficult to come forward. I would urge you to think about Deshaun`s family who are looking for answers. You may hold vital information that enables us to provide those answers; please don`t keep it to yourself. We will support you if you come forward to speak to us in confidence.

Flowers have been laid down for the victim near the scene of the fatal stabbing in Highbury Fields - Credit: Archant

“I also appeal to anyone else who was in the park that night who may even have been a victim of another crime themselves to report this to us as it may help this investigation."

He said officers will be in Highbury Fields this Thursday, a week after the stabbing, conducting a witness appeal and that people should feel free to talk to them.

He said: “We are committed to tackling violence in all forms and our current summer violence plan, being delivered with partners, is focussed on keeping our open spaces safe as they are used by so many people particularly during this warm weather. We have reviewed the locations where we need to provide extra patrols in the days ahead to ensure our presence deters violent incidents such as this from happening.”

Police officers at the scene in Highbury Fields - Credit: Genevieve Holl-Allen/PA

Islington Council's Labour leader, Kaya Comer-Schwartz, described the incident as "extremely distressing" in a statement on August 5.

She said: “I’m devastated about the fatal stabbing of a young person in Islington yesterday.

"My thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends at this extremely distressing time.

“We’re working with the police as they investigate what happened, and to support the community.

“If you have any information that can help the investigation, please contact police, or you can call the independent Crimestoppers line anonymously.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7948/4Aug.

Detectives can be reached directly on 02083453865 and information and footage can be provided at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS22U14-PO1

Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.