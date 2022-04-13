Hubert Greliak, of Highbury New Park, has been sentenced for 18 years for raping and sexually assaulting a woman while filming the offences on his mobile phone - Credit: Met Police

A man from Highbury has been jailed for 18 years for raping and sexually assaulting a woman while filming the offences on his mobile phone.

Hubert Greliak, of Highbury New Park, was also handed a restraining order against the victim at Isleworth Crown Court yesterday (April 12).

The 33-year-old will serve 13-and-a-half years in prison with the remaining time on licence.

Greliak was found guilty of rape and assault by penetration by a jury at the same court on January 7.

The defendant had previously pleaded guilty to theft and failure to comply with a section 49 Notice (failing to disclose his phone's PIN) at beginning of trial in December 2021.

In January 2020, the victim bravely reported the theft and sexual assault that took place in Ealing.

Once Greliak was arrested and his phone was seized, he refused to hand over the pin code.

The 33-year-old was charged in March 2020 with sexual assault, theft and failure to comply with a section 49 notice.

Meanwhile the victims’ hard drive was sent off for further testing and in February 2021 it revealed evidence of a rape of the same victim.

Greliak was further charged with rape.

The 33-year-old was bailed by the police and breached his bail conditions.

A proactive safeguarding team who tackle high harm offenders arrested Greliak and fitted him with an electronic tag.

Det Insp Julian Crabb, from the West Area command unit safeguarding team, said: “Greliak is a dangerous and manipulative individual. He has showed no remorse or guilt for his disturbing and destructive actions.

"I sincerely hope the victim can begin to achieve closure and focus on the future.

“The victim bravely went through the ordeal of a trial and thanks to both her compelling evidence and the work of the investigation team, we were able to put this man behind bars for a long time."

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault is urged to report it directly to police on 101 or via our website.

Specially trained officers will support you and we will seek to bring offenders to justice. Your allegations will be taken seriously and you will be fully supported.