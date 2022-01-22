Disqualified driver Gregory Scott was jailed for three years after hitting a schoolgirl and driving off - Credit: Met Police

A "reckless and selfish" disqualified motorist who seriously injured a 12-year-old girl in a hit-and-run in Islington has been jailed for three years.

Gregory Scott, 58, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, (January 21) after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Scott was also banned from driving for 11-and-a-half years and will have to pass an extended test before being allowed to drive again.

The young girl continues to receive treatment for her injuries following the collision in 2019, Scotland Yard said.

At around 4.30pm on June 20, Scott was reversing a grey Range Rover the wrong way along Ashbrook Road when he collided with a 12-year-old girl who was walking home from school.

The girl was dragged underneath the rear wheels of the vehicle and became trapped.

Scott stopped the car and removed the girl before getting back into the vehicle and speeding away from the area.

Several people who were nearby and saw what happened rushed to help the girl until emergency services arrived.

Staff from a nearby GP surgery also provided first aid.

The teenager was taken to a north London hospital in a life-threatening condition where she remained for several months.

The Met began urgent enquiries to trace the driver, which included speaking to witnesses and reviewing data from Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras.

Scott was arrested in February 2020.

He provided no comment during interviews with police, however the evidence collected by officers was overwhelming and he was later charged.

He pleaded guilty at Snaresbrook Court on January 5.

Det Con Dariusz Alexander, said: "Scott's actions were reckless and selfish. He left a young girl with serious injuries fighting for her life at the side of a road as he focussed on protecting himself by evading police.

"The victim continues to recover from the physical and emotional impact of the collision and I would like to praise her bravery for the support she has shown officers during the investigation.

"I hope this outcome will allow her and her family some closure.

“In her remarks the judge noted the egregious nature of the offence and described past Scott’s driving record as “absolutely atrocious”.

Det Con Alexander also praised the public who rushed to help the schoolgirl and the witnesses who came forward.