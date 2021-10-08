Published: 2:59 PM October 8, 2021

The road block in Holloway Road after the incident - Credit: Charlotte Keith

An e-scooter rider suffered head injuries in a collision with a car which closed Holloway Road today (October 8).

The female rider was taken by London Ambulance Service to a north London hospital where she is being treated for "non life-threatening injuries".

Metropolitan Police has not made any arrests but has appealed for information about the incident which happened at 9.07am.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or has dashcam footage should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 1846/8OCT.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

