Homayon Ahmadi, 33, of New Road, Uxbridge, West London who has admitted raping a woman in Croydon and two counts of sexual assault in Islington - Credit: Met Police

A private hire driver has admitted sexually assaulting two women in Islington, and raping another in Croydon.

Homayon Ahmadi, 33, of New Road, Uxbridge, West London pleaded guilty to rape and two counts of sexual assault at Croydon Crown Court, on Wednesday - January 26 - the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

On April 19, 2021, a 41-year-old woman called police to report she had been picked up by a cab earlier that evening, and that during the journey the driver pulled over to the side of the road and raped her.

While an investigation into the allegation was ongoing, a 21-year-old women apparently called police on July 25, 2021, saying that she and a friend had been picked up by a cab in central London.

During the journey, the driver stopped at an off-licence to buy whisky, and offered the women the alcohol and invited them back to his house.

Feeling threatened, they tried to get out of the car as it was parked in Hornsey Street.

But Ahmadi grabbed both women and sexually assaulted them before driving away from the scene.

Officers were able to track him down using cell data analysis and CCTV images, and once he was arrested, a DNA sample linked him to the earlier rape.

Ahmadi denied all of the offences in a police interview.

Officers searching his car found a purple pencil case filled with condoms and baby oil in his glove box.

He is due to be sentenced on March 3.

Det Con Natalie Alchin, who led the investigation, said: "Ahmadi is a dangerous and predatory offender who used his position as a private hire driver to target vulnerable women as they made their way home.

"The victims in this case showed great courage in coming forward to police. They have played a vital part in his conviction and we hope that this case encourages other women who have been subject to sexual offences to come forward.

"There may be other victims of Ahmadi who until now have not spoken to police. If you believe this is you, please contact us on 101. We have specialist officers who will support you."