Man injured in Hornsey Rise shooting

Published: 6:14 PM June 8, 2021

Emergency services attend Hornsey Rise Gardens after reports of gunshots being fired. - Credit: Scott Croy

A man has been found with a gunshot wound in Hornsey Rise.

The man has been taken to hospital and a Met Police spokesperson said the force is awaiting a condition update.

Officers were called to reports of gunshots in Hornsey Rise Gardens just before 4.25pm today (June 8).

Police said a man has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon and taken into custody.

The spokesperson added: "A crime scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing.

"A Section 60 order has been authorised for a large part of the borough of Islington."

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5570/08Jun.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.