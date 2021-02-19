Police force entry to alleged Islington 'house party' amid pandemic

Published: 11:20 AM February 19, 2021

Police used a closure order to shut down a house party in Islington. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police shut down a gathering “with loads of people” in Islington, after they allegedly turned off the music and ignored officers.

Met Police officers were called to a house on Paton Street at 11pm on February 14 after reports of a party with “loads of people coming and going”.

Upon arrival at the address, they said loud music could be heard and officers estimated there were 20 to 30 people inside.

A disco ball or party lights effect could also be seen through the ground floor window, Scotland Yard said, and when officers approached the door, they said someone inside shouted: "Turn it off."

Although officers said they repeatedly knocked on the door, identified themselves and could hear people moving around inside, police report the lights were turned off and blinds and curtains drawn.

Officers then obtained a closure order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.

Insp Alex Hope-Rollinson said: “The vast majority of Islington residents continue to follow Covid-19 restrictions, making huge personal sacrifices for the health and safety of our community.

“Frankly it is shocking to see people act with such indifference for the rules, willing to put the health of their community at risk."

A closure notice prohibits access to a premises for a specified period of time and is used when police or local authority reasonably believe there is, or is likely to be, a nuisance to members of the public or disorder relating to the site.

Before issuing a closure notice, the owner, landlord or anyone living on the premises must be informed.

The order was placed on the door and after more warnings - which police allege were ignored - the officers forced entry at 1.45am.

Ten people were allegedly found inside, six of whom did not reside there.

A 20-year-old man and nine other people were all reported for breach of Covid regulations.

Anyone with information about crime should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

This comes as more than £15,800 in potential fines were issued in Hackney and Tower Hamlets due to alleged Covid breaches and other crimes over just two days between February 11 and 12.



