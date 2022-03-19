Clockwise from L- David Kelly, Alan Kelly, Lewis Sokhi and Corrie Moroney jailed for a total of 39 years - Credit: Met Police

Four gang members who violently robbed man of £43,000 worth of jewellery while riding e-bicycles have been jailed for a total 39 years.

Brothers Alan and David Kelly, Corrie Moroney and Lewis Sokhi stole their victim's watch and two diamond rings as he was leaving his hotel in Stratton Street, Mayfair, at 7.30pm on November 2020.

The gang, who were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on March 18 after pleading guilty to robbery at the same court on February 4..

Alan Kelly, 27, Moray Road, was sentenced to 10 years and nine months.

His brother David, 37, currently at HMP Highdown, in Surrey, was sentenced to nine years and eight months' imprisonment.

Moroney, 29, of Highbury New Park, and Sokhi, of Englefield Road, were both jailed for nine years.

All four have also been banned from using e-bicycles after their release.

Alan Kelly with a Rambo knife - Credit: Met Police

The victim, a man aged in his 20s, was ambushed as he left the hotel to go to his car, pushed to the ground and punched and kicked.

One of the suspects, Alan Kelly then pulled out a large 'Rambo knife'.

Security staff at the hotel attempted to intervene and help the victim but the group fled and they could not be traced during a search by response officers.

A Rolex watch worth £25,000 and two diamond rings worth £9,000 each were stolen.

The victim was left shaken by the incident but did not suffer any serious physical injuries.

Painstaking intelligence, CCTV and mobile phone enquiries led officers to identify the suspects who had been wearing face coverings and masks.

CCTV and phone work enquiries captured all four at the Kelly’s home in Moray Road at around 5pm that same evening before the group left on their e-bikes.

Three of the four men were arrested in April 2021, were charged and remanded in custody.

Alan Kelly, was also convicted of conspiring to throw a category A prohibited article into HMP Pentonville in March 2021.

The same charge for Moroney was left to lie on file.

Det Con David Reed, investigating officer at the Met's Flying Squad said: “This was a truly horrible experience for the victim who was just going about his evening when he was attacked. He no doubt feared for his life. I’d like to thank him for supporting us through the investigation and judicial process."

He added: "The results are a clear warning to anyone else concerned in such offences that whatever tactics you use, the MPS will investigate you, we will find you, and we’ll do everything in our power to make sure you go to prison.”