Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Man charged after triple stabbing

André Langlois

Published: 9:23 AM October 11, 2022
Updated: 1:05 PM October 11, 2022
Police officers at the scene after three people were taken to hospital following reports of stabbings at Bishopsgate

Police officers at the scene after three people were taken to hospital following reports of stabbings at Bishopsgate on October 6 - Credit:  James Manning/PA

A 25-year-old man has been charged over an attempted robbery in the City of London in which three people were stabbed.

Louis Parkinson, 25, from Catherall Street, Highbury, is accused of conspiracy to commit robbery, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (October 11).

City of London Police said officers are hunting for a second suspect and that their investigation continues.

Three people were injured in the incident in Bishopsgate on October 6 at just before 10am.

