Man punched in face in unprovoked Islington attack, say police

Published: 10:09 AM August 9, 2021

Have you seen this man? Police are looking to find him after an unprovoked attack in Islington. - Credit: Met Police

A man was punched in the face without warning or prior confrontation in Islington, police have said.

The force has appealed to trace a man in connection to the unprovoked assault on Whistler Street, on Thursday, July 1, around 1pm.

The 25-year-old victim reported facial injuries as he called police after the attack. Bystanders also called in the unusual incident to the force.

No arrests have yet been made.

If you recognise the man, tweet @MetCC or call 101 reference CAD 2818/06Aug21. Or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

