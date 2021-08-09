News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Man punched in face in unprovoked Islington attack, say police

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 10:09 AM August 9, 2021   
Have you seen this man? Police are looking to find him after an unprovoked attack in Islington. 

Have you seen this man? Police are looking to find him after an unprovoked attack in Islington. - Credit: Met Police

A man was punched in the face without warning or prior confrontation in Islington, police have said. 

The force has appealed to trace a man in connection to the unprovoked assault on Whistler Street, on Thursday, July 1, around 1pm. 

The 25-year-old victim reported facial injuries as he called police after the attack. Bystanders also called in the unusual incident to the force.

No arrests have yet been made. 

If you recognise the man, tweet @MetCC or call 101 reference CAD 2818/06Aug21. Or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 
 

You may also want to watch:

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Volunteer Harvey Jensen innoculates a member of the public at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium

Coronavirus

Covid-19 cases start to drop off in Islington

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Wine glasses from the Stolzle Revolution glassware collection

Food and Drink

Upper Street coffee shop to start selling "quality" wine despite noise...

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Word 4 Weapons manager Camara Fearon and Insp Stephen Johnston-Keay of Islington Police

Islington Council

More than 1,000 knives surrendered in Islington’s knife bins

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Finsbury Park's new Lidl shop opened in the Arts Building on Morris Place.

Lidl opens! First shoppers enjoy Finsbury Park supermarket

Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Logo Icon