A King's Cross man who helped steal around £50,000 worth of jewellery has been jailed for more than eight years.

Andrew Cash, 28, of Prideaux Place was sentenced yesterday (February 3) at Kingston Crown Court after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit burglary.

The multiple residential burglaries across London, Surrey, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire took place between July 6 and August 5 last year.

Fellow gang member Patrick Connors, 40, of no fixed abode was sentenced to seven years and two months’ imprisonment.

John Cash, 20, also of no fixed address, was sentenced to six years and three months’ imprisonment.

Proceedings against two youths are ongoing, according to the Met.

Det Supt Simon Moring from Central Specialist Crime (Flying Squad) said: “This was a complex operation targeting a prolific team of burglars who were prepared to enter the homes of their victims.

"They were sophisticated in their offending and forensically aware, using stolen vehicles with false plates to try to evade capture.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who provided police with information and CCTV footage.

"I would also like to pay tribute to all officers and staff from the Met, and partner forces, who have worked tirelessly to bring about these convictions.”

Detectives launched an investigation last summer after a series of burglaries were linked by the use of a blue Audi S4.

Officers intercepted a white BMW 420 following burglaries in north London on August 4 and again in south London the following day.

Four men attempted to run from the police but were chased and detained.

One man discarded a screwdriver as he ran and a number of them discarded gloves.

The car had been stolen during a previous burglary in Buckinghamshire on July 19.

Property was found inside which was linked to two previous burglaries. All four were arrested, and another male was arrested later in the day.

The blue Audi was recovered by South Yorkshire Police. Property from the vehicle was linked to three earlier offences.