News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Islington kids are being 'drawn into county lines drug smuggling'

Logo Icon

Julia Gregory, LDRS

Published: 5:27 PM September 22, 2021   
Islington Town Hall

Islington Town Hall - Credit: Emma Bartholomew

Fifteen boys in Islington were at risk of being drawn into crime such as acting as drug couriers along county lines last year, according to a child protection report.

Between April 2020, just after lockdown started, and March this year, 15 boys and one girl were thought to be vulnerable and were referred for help by Islington Council.

Just over half the children thought to be at risk were Black, with 29 per cent White and 13 per cent mixed race.

British Transport Police are keeping tabs at Finsbury Park for children who could be at risk of becoming drugs couriers.

The council’s head of safeguarding Laura Eden pointed out that children at risk of joining the county lines network are also vulnerable to getting involved in gangs, serious youth violence and sexual exploitation.

You may also want to watch:

She told the council’s children’s services scrutiny committee on Monday (20 September) that prevention includes “really successful” work by the council’s transitions project in certain hotspots.

The project works with primary pupils in Years 6 and 7 who could be at risk of  future exploitation and serious youth violence.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man killed in 'shooting' in north London
  2. 2 Appeal to find four children missing from north London with father and grandmother
  3. 3 Man jailed for rape of young girl in north London 40 years ago
  1. 4 Helen Anderson: Finsbury Park murder victim's father pays tribute to his daughter
  2. 5 Disused Holloway garages converted into garment-making workspace
  3. 6 Why Arsenal's Leah Williamson is perfect England captain?
  4. 7 Prince Edward visits youth centre in Islington
  5. 8 Environment and equality at heart of council leader's new direction for Islington
  6. 9 Sadiq Khan urged to denounce £1.2bn Edmonton incinerator
  7. 10 Mem and Laz Brasserie voted as readers' favourite restaurant

The council’s adolescent support intervention scheme works with a core group of children at risk of exploitation and going into care.

Despite lockdown, 76 under-25s were referred as at risk of serious youth violence or gangs between April last year and March 2021 – down 49 on the previous year.

Ms Eden said: “During lockdowns and due to Covid, young people were more identifiable when congregating in groups.

“Young people were staying at home more rather than being in locations where they could be groomed into gang linked violence.

“However, we know that a lot of grooming and rivalry between groups has moved online during this year.”

According to the council, research has looked into how young people pick their victims during “ride-outs into rival areas”, and it adds: “It appears that it is not just due to the physical location of the victim, they also pick someone they think is likely to be affiliated with a gang and their view is influenced by what age, gender and race of a stereotypical gang member media projects on society.”

Children who have gone missing from home or care are vulnerable to this kind of exploitation.

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Islington pub The Lamb.

Hospitality Day

'Proper old Islington boozer' voted best pub by readers

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Kacem Mokrane, who was fatally stabbed in Waltham Forest in 2017

Knife Crime

Kacem Mokrane: Islington man amongst seven charged with 2017 murder

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A stock image released by Met Police

Gun crime

Man in Highbury court charged with shooting gun in High Holborn

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
The family of Tony Eastlake have described him as a "very special man"

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court

Tony Eastlake: Man denies murder of ‘flower man of Islington’

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon