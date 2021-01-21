Tributes paid to Islington student fatally stabbed in Tottenham

Published: 3:30 PM January 21, 2021

A 'humble' Islington student has been named as the victim of a fatal stabbing near Turnpike Lane station.

The Met Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 9.10pm on January 19 to West Green Road - on the junction with Willow Walk - following reports of a stabbing.

They found Anas Mezenner, a City and Islington College student, had been knifed - and despite CPR at the scene, Anas died in the Royal London Hospital at about 4.25am on January 20.

Anas' next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command, who are investigating, have appealed for any witnesses to the attack.

You may also want to watch:

Anas’ brother said: “Anas was never, never about this knife crime stupidity, he always kept himself humble, he was always kind and always put others first.”

Det Ch Insp Jane Topping, leading the investigation, said: “My deepest sympathy is with Anas’ family. This is a tragic loss of a young man who was known to be kind and thoughtful, who was enrolled in a local college with a bright future."

A spokesperson for City and Islington College confirmed Anas enrolled at the college in September 2020 and was studying for a creative media production diploma.

They said: "We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of one of our students and are providing teachers, staff and students affected with all the care and support they need."

Marie Bradley, head of school for creative, visual and performing arts, said: "Anas was a quietly talented and creative student who was part of a really good media group at City and Islington College.

"He was interested in all aspects of media and gaming, and we were very proud of the anti-knife video he made as part of his coursework.

"Anas was just getting started exploring his own creative and ideas for the future and his death has left us all devastated.

"Our heartfelt thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends, teachers and fellow students."

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on January 20 on suspicion of murder. They have been taken to a north London police station where they remain in custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the major incident room on 020 8358 0100 or 101, quoting CAD 6899/19JAN.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



