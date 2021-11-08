News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Islington Council caretaker accused of rape due in court

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:40 AM November 8, 2021
Islington Town Hall

Caretaker Jake Corbett who works for Islington Council is due in court today charged with rape and aggravated burglary - Credit: Emma Bartholomew

A caretaker at Islington Council who has been charged with rape and aggravated burglary is due in court today.

Jake Corbett, 26, of Rotherfield Court in Rotherfield Street, East Canonbury, allegedly committed the crimes in the borough on October 8, and was charged the next day.

He has been accused of entering someone's home as a trespasser, and stealing a mobile phone while being in possession of a knife as well as four counts of rape. 

He appeared at Highbury Magistrates Court on October 11, where he was remanded in custody for trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

At the time a council spokesperson said: “We can confirm a member of staff has been charged with a number of serious offences. They are suspended from work.

You may also want to watch:

“There is an active police investigation and we cannot comment further.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Islington Council caretaker accused of rape due in court
  2. 2 Rape of woman in her 20s in Finsbury Park reported
  3. 3 Islington's £1m eco investment scheme launches with a 1.55% return
  1. 4 Chapel Market to get £1.4m boost
  2. 5 Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears
  3. 6 Labour Party calls on Claudia Webbe to resign as MP
  4. 7 Where to watch fireworks in North London this weekend
  5. 8 Diwali 2021: 5 events in North and East London
  6. 9 Highbury Fields School students fall ill after taking 'mind-altering' sweets
  7. 10 Legendary Angel boxing club could lose venue
London Live
Snaresbrook Crown Court
Islington Council
Islington News
North London News
London

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Islington Town Hall

Islington Council

Islington Council breaches its own guidelines on agency staff

Julia Gregory, LDRS

Logo Icon
Firefighters rescued a woman from a flat fire in Lloyd Baker Street in King’s Cross

King’s Cross flat fire thought to be caused by 'smoking materials'

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Some of the items you can borrow from Islington's Library of Things

Library of Things: Islington shop launches to hire out household appliances

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The Bryan family say they have lived through "constant" disruption

Planning and Development

Family on 'horrendous' toll of living above building site for two years

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon