Islington Council caretaker accused of rape due in court

A caretaker at Islington Council who has been charged with rape and aggravated burglary is due in court today.

Jake Corbett, 26, of Rotherfield Court in Rotherfield Street, East Canonbury, allegedly committed the crimes in the borough on October 8, and was charged the next day.

He has been accused of entering someone's home as a trespasser, and stealing a mobile phone while being in possession of a knife as well as four counts of rape.

He appeared at Highbury Magistrates Court on October 11, where he was remanded in custody for trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

At the time a council spokesperson said: “We can confirm a member of staff has been charged with a number of serious offences. They are suspended from work.

“There is an active police investigation and we cannot comment further.”