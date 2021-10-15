Published: 5:21 PM October 15, 2021

A caretaker at Islington Council has been charged with rape and aggravated burglary.

Jake Corbett, 26, of Rotherfield Court in Rotherfield Street, East Canonbury, allegedly committed the crimes in the borough last Friday (October 8) and was charged the next day.

He has been accused of entering someone's home as a trespasser, and stealing a mobile phone while being in possession of a knife as well as four counts of rape.

He appeared at Highbury Magistrates Court on Monday (October 11), where he was remanded in custody for trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court next month.

As a caretaker, Mr Corbett is responsible for cleaning, maintenance and security primarily at Tompion and Earnshaw House on the Percival Estate in Amwell, but he also works as a mobile caretaker on other estates around Islington.

A council spokesperson said: “We can confirm a member of staff has been charged with a number of serious offences. They are suspended from work.

“There is an active police investigation and we cannot comment further.”