Breaking

Snaresbrook Crown Court where Jake Corbett appeared via a video platform from Pentonville Prison - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Ima

An Islington Council caretaker has pleaded guilty to rape and stealing a mobile phone.

Jake Corbett, 26, of Rotherfield Court in Rotherfield Street, East Canonbury, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court from Pentonville Prison via video link this morning (November 8).

Accused of committing the crimes in Islington on October 8, Corbett today admitted four counts of rape and one count of burglary.

He will be sentenced at the same court on February 11 2022 to allow time for the preparation of a pre-sentencing report.

The victim cannot be identified for legal reasons.

His Honour Judge Neil Sanders said: "He's 26-years-old with no previous convictions. Given the circumstances, it’s a serious classified offence; the report should also include dangerousness."

You may also want to watch:

The caretaker, responsible for cleaning, maintenance and security - primarily at Tompion and Earnshaw House on the Percival Estate in Amwell - was suspended from work following the allegations.

At the time an Islington Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm a member of staff has been charged with a number of serious offences. They are suspended from work."

Part-way through today's hearing, HHJ Sanders stopped proceedings to issue a warning.

He said: "This is very emotional for everybody, but you, the lady at the far end there. If I see you making any gestures again, not only will you be chucked out of court but I’ll start instituting proceedings for contempt. Do you understand that?"

After the hearing ended, she apologised to HHJ Sanders as she walked out of court, saying: "Sorry about that Judge. I’m a mother."

Corbett was charged on October 9, and appeared before Highbury Magistrates Court on October 11.

From there he was remanded into custody until this morning's trial.

The Gazette has contacted Islington Council for an updated comment.



