Rosebery Avenue in Clerkenwell, Islington, where the double shooting took place - Credit: Google

A man is fighting for his life in hospital, after a double shooting in Clerkenwell.

Police were called just after 10pm on Friday (September 9) to reports of gunshots heard in Rosebery Avenue.

Armed officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service, and found two men, aged 20 and 19, with gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to hospital where the 20-year-old man remains in a life-threatening condition, according to Scotland Yard.

His next of kin have been informed, a spokesperson said.

The 19-year-old man's injuries have been assessed as not life-threatening, they added.

Trident detectives from the Met's specialist crime command are investigating, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7488/09Sep.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.