Man charged following firearms and fire incident in Islington

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 9:14 PM July 27, 2022
Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, where Jason Penrose ordered to stay away from the actress Claire Foy for five years

Omar Ajiya, 25, of Wright Road, Hounslow, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court - Credit: PA

A man has appeared in court to face criminal charges, following an incident involving an imitation gun and a fire in Islington.

Omar Ajiya, 25, of Wright Road, Hounslow was charged on Tuesday (July 26) with arson with intent to endanger life, arson recklessly endangering life, possession of an imitation firearm, possession of a blade or knife and affray.

The charge relates to a disturbance at a residential address in Junction Road, Upper Holloway, at midday on Sunday (July 24).

He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court today, and was remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on August 23.

