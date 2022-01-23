News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Shell casings found after Islington gun reports

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:20 AM January 23, 2022
Police were called to Ann Street, Islington on January 22

Shell casings have been found following reports of an incident involving a gun in Islington.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at 1.39pm yesterday - January 22 - to reports of a "firearms discharge" near Angel.

Officers arrived at Ann Street and found evidence of shell casings at the scene.

Police said there were no reported injuries and there have been no arrests.

Enquiries into the situation continue, the Met said.

