News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Man in hospital with potentially 'life-changing' injuries following stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 8:19 AM June 10, 2021    Updated: 8:22 AM June 10, 2021
Met Police

A man has been taken to hospital with stab injuries - Credit: Met Police

A 21-year-old man is in hospital following an incident yesterday (Wednesday, June 9) afternoon in Islington.

Police said they were called to Hornsey Road at 3.56pm, where they found the victim with apparent stab injuries.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended the scene.

The man was taken to hospital, where his condition was later assessed as not life-threatening but may be life-changing.

The Met said three men have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

You may also want to watch:

Police inquiries continue.

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder investigation launched after teenager is shot in Islington
  2. 2 Man injured in Hornsey Rise shooting
  3. 3 Islington shooting victim named
  1. 4 Increased police presence in Islington after teenager shot in the head
  2. 5 Phone snatcher admits after robberies in Islington, Hackney and Tower Hamlets
  3. 6 Rise in London Covid rates, but people aged 25-30 can book vaccine
  4. 7 Woman, 48, arrested over fatal stabbing of Islington flower seller
  5. 8 Man in hospital with potentially 'life-changing' injuries following stabbing
  6. 9 Councillors set to decide on Moorfields Eye Hospital relocation
  7. 10 Letters: Low Traffic Neighbourhoods - the debate continues
Metropolitan Police
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An artist impression showing a beer hall and garden in Kentish Town

Euro 2020

Largest beer garden in North London being built for Euro 2020

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Angela Best was murdered by Theodore Johnson in Dartmouth Park Hill, Tufnell Park, in December 2016.

St Pancras Coroner's Court

Angela Best inquest: Failure to spot serial killer's deception 'could...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A crowd of Tony's friends, family and customers release blue balloons in Tony's honour.  

Highbury Corner Magistrates Court

Tony Eastlake: Man in court over fatal stabbing of Islington flower seller

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A police car and a paramedic's vehicle in Duncombe Road, Archway

London Ambulance Service

Archway emergency: Baby taken to hospital has died

William Mata

Author Picture Icon