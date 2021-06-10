Published: 8:19 AM June 10, 2021 Updated: 8:22 AM June 10, 2021

A man has been taken to hospital with stab injuries - Credit: Met Police

A 21-year-old man is in hospital following an incident yesterday (Wednesday, June 9) afternoon in Islington.

Police said they were called to Hornsey Road at 3.56pm, where they found the victim with apparent stab injuries.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended the scene.

The man was taken to hospital, where his condition was later assessed as not life-threatening but may be life-changing.

The Met said three men have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Police inquiries continue.