News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Islington pensioner overcharged £20,500 by rogue builder

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 2:11 PM May 25, 2021   
Islington Town Hall

Islington Town Hall - Credit: Emma Bartholomew

A rogue builder who quoted a pensioner £35,000 for work worth just a fraction of the price has been ordered to pay her back. 

Islington Council successfully prosecuted Antonio McCarthy, who charged the victim aged in her 80s £20,500 more than he should.   

McCarthy, the sole director of UK Central Builders Ltd, cold-called the woman at her home in Islington in May 2019, about a damp patch in her living room.

He claimed roof work was necessary, and quoted £35,000 for the work, but when the woman said she couldn't pay that much he offered £8,000 reduction.  

A council surveyor has now estimated he should have only charged £6,500.

Much of the work he quoted for wasn't even carried out, and the work he did do was of such a poor standard, it is thought it will cost about £4,000 to repair damage he did to her roof.

McCarthy, 25, of Haringey, pleaded guilty at Wood Green Crown Court on March 17 to two offences under the consumer protection from unfair trading regulations, and was ordered to pay back £20,500 to the victim.    

Most Read

  1. 1 Anger over 'lack of protection' for serial killer's third victim
  2. 2 Cyclist injured after collision with police in City Road
  3. 3 Cyclist's injuries 'not life-changing' after police collision
  1. 4 North west London Covid vaccine rate amongst lowest in UK
  2. 5 Tributes paid to legendary Essex Road baker Michael Raab
  3. 6 Anti-Kroenke protests continue as fans return to the Emirates Stadium
  4. 7 Council set to fine landlords for contaminated recycling bins
  5. 8 'It's quicker to walk': Holloway Road reacts to LTNs
  6. 9 Inaugural festival of guided walks comes to Islington
  7. 10 Five reasons Arsenal need new owners

He was then sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months at the same court on May 6, ordered to complete 190 hours of rehabilitation activity, and to pay £2,000 toward prosecution costs. 

McCarthy was also handed a five-year criminal behaviour order, prohibiting him from “cold calling” at people’s homes.   

Sentencing, His Honour Judge Holmes said McCarthy had caused more damage to the property than he had fixed, stating that the money he had obtained from the woman was “not for a true purpose”.  

Islington's housing chief, Cllr Diarmaid Ward, said: “McCarthy’s actions were nothing short of shameful, as he preyed on his victim’s vulnerabilities for his own financial benefit.

"It is only right that he be brought to justice and ordered to repay the money that he took from the victim.   

“This case sends out a very clear message that, where rogue builders look to criminally overcharge people for substandard work, they will be held to account by the council and the courts."  

Islington Council
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllr Troy Gallagher, mayor of Islington 2021-2022 with chief executive Linzi Roberts-Egan and attendant Sertan Hassan

Islington Council

'A new tomorrow': Troy Gallagher takes over as Islington’s mayor

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
New North Road in Islington

Islington Council

Islington Council hails Canonbury East and Clerkenwell Green LTNs a success

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Caledonian Road

Islington Council

Caledonian Road adult gaming centre bid sparks concerns

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Logo Icon
Boris Johnson at the Business Design Centre in Upper Street, where he urged everyone to get vaccinated

Coronavirus | Video

Boris Johnson urges everyone to get the jab on vaccination hub visit

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon