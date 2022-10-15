'More than 1,000' knives handed in this year in Islington

More than 1,000 knives have been handed in this year, Islington Council has revealed as it launches a new violence reduction strategy.

With Safer Islington Partnership’s new initiative, the council has pledges to work with residents and groups to create a safer borough.

It said it is taking a "public health approach" with plans that include hiring a "young women's worker", who will help improve services for young women and girls suffering gang-related harm or exploitation.

The network of parent champions, who participate in police training and deliver sessions in schools, will be expanded. The council said it will create more "safe havens" at businesses and public facilities.

It plans to extend its work on weapon disposal. More than 2,000 weapons have been posted in the borough's eight knife bins outside Caxton House Community Centre, Finsbury Leisure Centre, Cally Pool & Gym, Highbury Leisure Centre, the Sobell Leisure Centre, St Mellitus Church, the Emirates and Islington Police Station.

Next to a knife bin are Cllr Phil Graham; Cllr Valerie Bossman-Quarshie; Cllr John Woolf; Austin Casey of Old Street District Partnership; and local resident Gifty - Credit: Islington Council

Islington’s executive member for community safety, Cllr John Woolf, said: “The safety of our community is an absolute priority as we strive to create a more equal Islington.

“Feeling and being safe – at home, in the street, at work, or out and about in our borough – is essential to our quality of life. Violence, on the other hand, as we have very sadly seen in recent months, has devastating consequences, causing trauma, and altering behaviour that seriously damages people’s lives.

“We will never, ever be complacent and this strategy, developed through the biggest community safety consultation of any London borough last year, sets out how we will work closely with residents and local groups to tackle violence at its root."

The initiative follows feedback from more than 700 people in last year's Safer Spaces consultation.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said: “Violent crime continues to be the top priority for the Met. Our role as police is to work alongside communities and partners in what must be a team effort in tackling violence.

“We know we have a challenge ahead of us, but we will continue to make it harder for violent and predatory people, drug dealers and those involved in county lines gangs and organised crime to operate. As a result, I remain confident in our continued determination to progress the in-roads we have made, along with our partners to prevent and tackle violence and keep our communities safe.

“Violent crime cannot be solved by policing alone and there are things that everyone in society can do. The responsibility lies with us all.”