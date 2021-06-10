Islington shooting victim named

Published: 7:30 AM June 10, 2021

Taylor Cox, 19, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Islington. - Credit: Met Police

The victim of a fatal shooting in Islington has been named by police.

Taylor Cox, who was aged 19 and lived in Barnet, was found with a gunshot injury to his head on Tuesday (June 10) afternoon.

Taylor's family are aware and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Police were called at 4.24pm to reports of shots fired in Hornsey Rise Gardens.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

Taylor was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are investigating, led by Det Ch Insp Linda Bradley.

She said: "We're working with colleagues across the Metropolitan Police Service to identify those responsible for this most horrific attack, committed with a firearm in broad daylight in a residential area next to a primary school.

"Taylor's family have lost him in the cruellest way imaginable and they deserve our fullest commitment in seeking justice.

"I have no doubt that there are persons out there who know who committed this act and I’m asking them to make contact with us.

"Silence protects violent criminals.

"It is imperative that police and communities work together to apprehend those who are intent on committing serious violence and take them off our streets."

The Met added residents can expect to see an increased police presence in and around the area in the coming days.

A 19-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive was later changed and remanded to appear in court today (Thursday, June 10).

His arrest is not being treated as linked to the murder.

There have been no further arrests at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting Op TREWEN and CAD 5570/08JUN21.