Haul of knives found in Islington stop and search
- Credit: Met Police
More than 30 knives were seized by police after a stop and search in Islington.
At 5.35pm yesterday (December 10), Met Police officers were patrolling N5 when they searched a 16-year-old.
Inside a box they found 15 hunting knives, and inside a property they subsequently searched, they found another 15.
A 15-year-old was also searched inside the property, and a lock knife found.
The two teenagers were both arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.
You may also want to watch:
Sgt Pete Luciano of the violent crime taskforce said: “The seizure of these 31 weapons will have undoubtedly prevented them from being used in acts of violence and potentially even saved lives.
“Our officers are patrolling areas known for violence and this case proves the value of intelligence-led stop and search.
Most Read
- 1 18-year-old banned from Islington and parts of Hackney under gang injunction
- 2 Twenty residents rescued from fire in Islington block of flats
- 3 New Royale Dickens theatre company takes to the stage with A Christmas Carol
- 4 Islington drug dealer handed three years after police uncover Class A ‘haul’
- 5 Sixth man charged with the murder of Imani Allaway-Muir
- 6 Former Islington leader calls for rainbow crossing to mark anniversary
- 7 Police appeal to identify man following Old Street nightclub sex assault
- 8 Book delving into Islington's rich history republished
- 9 Islington entrepreneurs selling Christmas trees to fundraise for children’s hospices
- 10 Islington mum runs third marathon in three months to help heal her daughter’s skin
“Reducing serious violence is the Met’s top priority and I hope the community feel reassured we were able to remove these weapons from the streets.”