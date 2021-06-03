Published: 11:48 AM June 3, 2021

A crowd of Tony's friends, family and customers release blue balloons in Tony's honour. - Credit: Polly Hancock

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering flower seller Tony Eastlake.

Tony, 55, who was known as the “flower man of Islington” by customers and his local community, was fatally stabbed close to his stall in Essex Road just before 5.30pm on Saturday.

Locals gathered for a vigil at the Essex Road flower stall of Tony Eastlake, who was killed on Saturday - Credit: Polly Hancock/The Family

The defendant James Peppiatt, of Elmore Street, De Beauvoir, appeared briefly at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court this morning (June 3), a court official said.

The case was sent to the Old Bailey where Mr Peppiatt is next due to appear on Monday, the court official said.

A 48-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice yesterday (June 2).

She was taken to a police station in north London and bailed to return later this month.