Former council election candidate cleared of assault and intimidation

A former Islington council candidate has been found not guilty of assault and witness intimidations charges.

Jody Graber, 42, of Wharton Street, Islington was accused of attacking Paul Patterson with a baseball bat on February 16, 2020, at Pickfords Wharf, in Wharf Road, at the Angel.

He was also accused of intimidating Mr Patterson on August 3, 2020

Mr Graber, an anti-LTN campaigner, who stood as an independent candidate in an Islington Council by-election for St Peter's ward in 2021, denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and witness intimidation.

Jurors at the City Nightingale Court found him not guilty of both charges on Wednesday (June 7).