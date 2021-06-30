Kamal Nuur: Two men charged with Cally murder
- Credit: Met Police
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Kamal Nuur have charged two men with murder.
Kamal was found suffering from stab wounds in North Road in the Cally just after 8pm on September 14 and died at the scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics to save his life.
Melvis Mariano, 21 of no fixed address, who was originally arrested on October 6 has been charged with murder along with Michael Lebbie, 18, of Priory Green, near to Kings Cross, who was arrested on October 10.
A 17-year-old girl, who was arrested on October 6, has been charged with assisting an offender.
The trio were charged yesterday (June 29), and will appear in custody at Highbury Magistrates’ Court today (June 30).
A 21-year-old man, who was arrested as part of the investigation, has been released with no further action.
