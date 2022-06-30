News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Plea date set for man accused of Sabita Thanwani killing

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:02 PM June 30, 2022
Sabita Thanwani

A plea and trial preparation hearing was fixed for September 16 at the Old Bailey - Credit: Met Police

The man accused of killing 19-year-old student Sabita Thanwani will enter a plea to the charge in September.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, is alleged to have fatally attacked the City, University of London student in the early hours of Saturday, March 19.

On the night Sabita was killed, the pair reportedly arrived at her university accommodation in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, at about 1.50am.

A neighbour alerted emergency services after hearing screams coming from her room.

Sabita was found to have suffered a serious neck injury, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maaroufe, of no fixed address, was arrested on March 20 and subsequently charged with the murder and with assaulting an emergency worker.

He appeared at the Old Bailey on March 24, where Judge Mark Lucraft QC remanded him in custody until his next appearance at the same court today (Thursday, June 30).

A plea and trial preparation hearing was fixed for September 16 at this morning's hearing.

Maaroufe remains in custody.

London Live News
Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court
Women's Safety
Islington News
North London News

Don't Miss

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police

London Live News

Old Bailey: Pair enter pleas over Alex Smith murder

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Eileen Cotter

London Live News

Man charged with 1974 murder of woman found in Highbury

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring in the Champions League

Arsenal begin pre-season in strong position

Adam Perry

Author Picture Icon
Ted Jennings, of Highbury, who has been given permission to use an embryo created with his late wife after IVF treatment 

London Live News

Husband granted right to use late wife's embryo for surrogacy

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon