The man accused of killing 19-year-old student Sabita Thanwani will enter a plea to the charge in September.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, is alleged to have fatally attacked the City, University of London student in the early hours of Saturday, March 19.

On the night Sabita was killed, the pair reportedly arrived at her university accommodation in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, at about 1.50am.

A neighbour alerted emergency services after hearing screams coming from her room.

Sabita was found to have suffered a serious neck injury, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maaroufe, of no fixed address, was arrested on March 20 and subsequently charged with the murder and with assaulting an emergency worker.

He appeared at the Old Bailey on March 24, where Judge Mark Lucraft QC remanded him in custody until his next appearance at the same court today (Thursday, June 30).

A plea and trial preparation hearing was fixed for September 16 at this morning's hearing.

Maaroufe remains in custody.