Published: 10:00 AM April 19, 2021 Updated: 10:07 AM April 19, 2021

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a police officer was injured in a collision with a car.

The driver of the passing vehicle did not stop, and the victim suffered injuries to his legs.

The incident happened at Dartmouth Park Hill, near the junction with Tufnell Park Road, just before 3pm on Thursday (April 15).

The officer had been standing next to a stationery police vehicle at the time of the collision, and the car was also damaged.

Police and London Ambulance Service attended and the injured officer was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He has since been discharged.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Archway on Saturday (April 17) and remains in custody.