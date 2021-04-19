News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Man arrested after police officer hit by car in Dartmouth Park

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:00 AM April 19, 2021    Updated: 10:07 AM April 19, 2021
Police at the scene

Police at the scene - Credit: David Nathan

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a police officer was injured in a collision with a car.

The driver of the passing vehicle did not stop, and the victim suffered injuries to his legs.

The incident happened at Dartmouth Park Hill, near the junction with Tufnell Park Road, just before 3pm on Thursday (April  15).

The officer had been standing next to a stationery police vehicle at the time of the collision, and the car was also damaged.

Police and London Ambulance Service attended and the injured officer was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

You may also want to watch:

He has since been discharged.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Archway on Saturday (April 17) and remains in custody.

Most Read

  1. 1 70 firefighters tackle Old Street tower block blaze
  2. 2 Islington election hopeful faces trial on intimidation, cocaine and ABH charges
  3. 3 Arsenal hit Gillingham for ten in FA Cup
  1. 4 Police officer hospitalised after Dartmouth Park Hill hit-and-run
  2. 5 Housing, LTN, Living Wage, child exploitation and charity shops
  3. 6 Developer's plan for six houses in old pub car park in Highgate Hill
  4. 7 Teyah Goldie, 16, makes Arsenal squad for north London derby
  5. 8 Holloway fire 'caused by unattended chip pan'
  6. 9 Man wanted in connection with Kings Cross sex assault
  7. 10 Islington's by-election candidates confirmed
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police want to locate the 'Good Samaritan' who chased off a random attacker in City Road

Knife Crime

'Good Samaritan' chased off random attacker who hit woman

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Drapers Arms in Barnsbury Street

Coronavirus

Islington's great beer gardens - reopening today

Nicola Blackburn

Logo Icon
Man police would like to identify

Can you help identify this man?

Michael Adkins

Author Picture Icon
Head teacher Jenny Lewis cuts the ribbon at the launch of the new library at Thornhill School in Barnsbury

Education News

Thornhill School's 'dream' library opens after parents' 'relentless'...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon