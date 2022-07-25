Police used a taser while arresting a man of suspicion of a firearms offence in Islington - Credit: Photographic and Imaging Unit

A man was tasered while being arrested on suspicion of a weapons offences and arson after allegedly threatening to shoot someone in Islington, police say.

Police were called shortly after noon on Sunday (July 24) to a reported domestic disturbance on Junction Road, Archway and further reports of a firearm discharge.

A fire had been started at the property, Scotland Yard said.

A Met spokesperson said: "Armed officers responded, and when they arrived a man was making threats to shoot a member of the public."

A 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, possession of a knife and arson.

A Taser was used during the arrest, police said.

Officers called the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade for support at the scene.

The arrested man was taken to hospital as a precaution, where it was confirmed that his injuries were minor, before being taken into custody.

The Met said there were no reported injuries to any other people.

As is routine in such incidents, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.