Man arrested, cyclist seriously injured after alleged hit and run
Published: 12:39 PM May 26, 2022
Updated: 12:56 PM May 26, 2022
A man has been arrested after an alleged hit and run collision in Clerkenwell left a cyclist seriously injured last night.
Police say the cyclist, a 22-year-old man, suffered a serious leg injury in the crash involving a motorcycle on Rosebery Avenue shortly after 10.30pm on Wednesday - May 25.
A Met spokesperson said: "The man was taken to hospital where he is currently being treated.
"The motorcycle was left at the scene but the rider could not be located."
A 21-year-old man was later arrested at an address in Islington on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision and theft of a motorbike.
Police say the man is currently in custody.