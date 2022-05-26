A cyclist was seriously injured in a collision involving a motorcycle in Rosebery Avenue last night - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested after an alleged hit and run collision in Clerkenwell left a cyclist seriously injured last night.

Police say the cyclist, a 22-year-old man, suffered a serious leg injury in the crash involving a motorcycle on Rosebery Avenue shortly after 10.30pm on Wednesday - May 25.

A Met spokesperson said: "The man was taken to hospital where he is currently being treated.

"The motorcycle was left at the scene but the rider could not be located."

A 21-year-old man was later arrested at an address in Islington on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision and theft of a motorbike.

Police say the man is currently in custody.