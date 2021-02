Man arrested after alleged incident which saw Islington roads close d

Published: 5:25 PM February 5, 2021 Updated: 5:26 PM February 5, 2021

Armed police attended an incident in in Halliford Street this morning. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man has been arrested after armed police descended on a residential Islington street.

At about 11am this morning (February 5), officers responded to an alleged incident at a residential address in Halliford Street.

There were a number of roads closed and officers advised people to avoid the area.

Although armed officers were deployed as a precaution, no firearm was found.

A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and affray.