The body of Eileen Cotter was discovered in front of a block of garages behind Hamilton Park, Highbury, on the afternoon of June 1, 1974

A man has been charged with the murder of Eileen Cotter, who was found dead in Highbury almost 50 years ago.

Eileen's body was discovered in front of a block of garages behind Hamilton Park on the afternoon of June 1, 1974.

Aged 22 when she was killed, her cause of death was strangulation.

A murder investigation was launched at the time but no charges were brought, though detectives continued to investigate.

John Apelgren was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday (Wednesday, June 22).

The 79-year-old, of Bryden Close in Sydenham, was charged later the same day with murder and indecent assault of a different woman.

He is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, June 23).