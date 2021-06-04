News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Takieddine Boudhane: Man charged with ‘road rage’ murder of delivery driver

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:25 AM June 4, 2021   
Police are appealing for information after Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park

Police are appealing for information after Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park. Picture: Met Police - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged with the murder of a moped delivery driver, who was allegedly killed in a road rage attack last year.

Deliveroo and Uber Eats rider Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Lennox Road, near Charteris Road, Finsbury Park on the evening of January 3, 2020.

The 30-year-old, known as Taki, was an Algerian national living in London.

Nathan Smith was charged with murder last night (June 3), having arrived at Heathrow Airport on a flight from Lisbon, Portugal, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 27-year-old had been subject to a European Arrest Warrant.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (June 4).
 

