Islington man charged with murder of shooting victim Taylor Cox

Published: 8:05 AM June 14, 2021

A man has been charged with the murder of Taylor Cox, who was fatally shot in Islington.

Jaden McGibbon, 19, of Warltersville Road, Islington will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, June 14) after he was charged with murder on Sunday, June 13.

Taylor, who was 19 and lived in Barnet, was found with a head injury after police were called to reports of shots fired in Hornsey Rise Gardens shortly before 4.30pm on June 8.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting Op TREWEN and CAD 5570/08JUN21.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.