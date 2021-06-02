Published: 7:38 PM June 2, 2021

The family of Tony Eastlake have described him as a "very special man" - Credit: Met Police

A 21-year-old man is to appear in court charged with the murder of Tony Eastlake in Islington.

Mr Eastlake, 55, died from a knife wound after being attacked on Saturday (May 29) just before 5.30pm.

Two days later, a crowd of family, friends, customers, passers-by and neighbours gathered at his flower stall where he had worked since he was 14.

James Peppiatt, 21, of Elmore Street, was charged with the murder on Wednesday (June 2).

He was remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Police were called just before 5.30pm to reports of an injured man on Essex Road.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and provided first aid to Mr Eastlake who had a stab injury.

Sadly, despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.