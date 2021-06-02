News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Man due in court charged with Tony Eastlake murder

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 7:38 PM June 2, 2021   
The family of Tony Eastlake have described him as a "very special man"

The family of Tony Eastlake have described him as a "very special man" - Credit: Met Police

A 21-year-old man is to appear in court charged with the murder of Tony Eastlake in Islington. 

Mr Eastlake, 55, died from a knife wound after being attacked on Saturday (May 29) just before 5.30pm.

Two days later, a crowd of family, friends, customers, passers-by and neighbours gathered at his flower stall where he had worked since he was 14.

James Peppiatt, 21, of Elmore Street, was charged with the murder on Wednesday (June 2).

He was remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Police were called just before 5.30pm to reports of an injured man on Essex Road.

You may also want to watch:

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and provided first aid to Mr Eastlake who had a stab injury.

Sadly, despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested following fatal stabbing of Tony Eastlake
  2. 2 'It shouldn't have happened' - friend of Islington man after fatal attack
  3. 3 Man due in court charged with Tony Eastlake murder
  1. 4 Infant taken to hospital after paramedics called to Archway
  2. 5 Officers save life of man clutching stab wound to the neck
  3. 6 Family pays tribute to Tony Eastlake after Essex Road fatal stabbing
  4. 7 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
  5. 8 Man dies after Essex Road daylight stabbing
  6. 9 Anger over 'lack of protection' for serial killer's third victim
  7. 10 All 50 plaques on new Islington LGBTQ+ heritage trail

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

Knife Crime
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

vaccines

Data

'Indian variant' of Covid-19 found in Islington

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The cordon at City Road in Islington on Sunday, May 23.

Cyclist injured after collision with police in City Road

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Over £400,000 of suspected criminal cash was seized by the Organised Crime Partnership

£200,000 cash seized at Islington flat in EncroChat drugs probe

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Raquel and her husband Shahram, who was told by Islington Council he should pay his PCN despite being terminally ill

Islington Council

Council upholds £40 parking ticket for terminally ill man

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon