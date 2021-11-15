Man dies after two people found in Regent's Canal near Angel

A man has died after being pulled from Regent's Canal in Angel while another person was taken to hospital.

Police said they were called at 11.21pm last night (November 14) to reports of two men in the canal near to Graham Street, N1.

They attended with the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and other emergency services, including the National Police Air Service and the Met's Marine Support Unit.

First aid was provided to one man who was located in the water. He was taken to hospital where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

A second man was recovered from the water some time later. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital, but he was pronounced dead today (November 15).

At this early stage the incident is not believed to be suspicious.

A cordon remains in place while police continue their enquires to determine the circumstances.

Anyone with any information is asked to ring 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD7988/14Nov.