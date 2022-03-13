It's thought that the man - whose injuries are not believed to be life-threatening - was attacked in Finsbury Park - Credit: Will Mata

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in the Finsbury Park area early this morning.

Police found a 37-year-old male with stab injuries on Woodberry Down, having been alerted to the incident by the London Ambulance Service at 4.38am today (March 13).

Those injuries are not believed to be life-threatening; he has been taken to an east London hospital for treatment.

It is thought that the man was attacked in Finsbury Park.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue. The crime scene in place has now been closed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 1441/13Mar.