Published: 7:52 AM September 20, 2021

Police are looking to speak to this man in connection with a sexual assault that occurred on July 25 - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police have released an image of man they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault.

Officers were called at 4.15am on July 25 to reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted in the vicinity of Hornsey Street.

At the scene, they established that the woman, in her 20s, had left a Westminster nightclub with a friend at around 3am and got into a vehicle that they had believed to be the private hire that they had pre-booked before leaving the club.

They became suspicious when the driver began travelling in the opposite direction, before offering them a drink.

They refused and left the vehicle in Hornsey Street.

As they exited the vehicle, the driver sexually assaulted the women before driving away towards Holloway Road.

The victim called police to report the incident and offers attended the scene.

Detectives have reviewed ANPR data and recovered CCTV footage and are now releasing an image of a man they would like to speak to.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1441/25Jul. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.











