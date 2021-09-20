News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Police looking to speak to man in connection with sexual assault

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 7:52 AM September 20, 2021   
Police are looking to speak to this man in connection with a sexual assault that occurred on July 25

Police are looking to speak to this man in connection with a sexual assault that occurred on July 25 - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police have released an image of man they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault. 

Officers were called at 4.15am on July 25 to reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted in the vicinity of Hornsey Street. 

At the scene, they established that the woman, in her 20s, had left a Westminster nightclub with a friend at around 3am and got into a vehicle that they had believed to be the private hire that they had pre-booked before leaving the club. 

They became suspicious when the driver began travelling in the opposite direction, before offering them a drink. 

They refused and left the vehicle in Hornsey Street. 

You may also want to watch:

As they exited the vehicle, the driver sexually assaulted the women before driving away towards Holloway Road. 

The victim called police to report the incident and offers attended the scene. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Proper old Islington boozer' voted best pub by readers
  2. 2 Kacem Mokrane: Islington man amongst seven charged with 2017 murder
  3. 3 Trevi Ristorante scoops prize with readers' votes
  1. 4 Man in Highbury court charged with shooting gun in High Holborn
  2. 5 Tony Eastlake: Man denies murder of ‘flower man of Islington’
  3. 6 'Islington drivers – you don't always need to overtake cyclists'
  4. 7 Islington community charity launches with sunny street party
  5. 8 Missing teenagers from Dagenham may be in Islington or Haringey
  6. 9 Covid delays Finsbury Park murder suspect's bail hearing
  7. 10 Mem and Laz Brasserie voted as readers' favourite restaurant

Detectives have reviewed ANPR data and recovered CCTV footage and are now releasing an image of a man they would like to speak to. 

Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1441/25Jul. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 




Metropolitan Police
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Camden School for Girls pupil, Gaia Young, in El Salvador

Aristocrat's daughter, 25, died unexpectedly after developing 'severe...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Heavy rain. Stock image by Gregg Brown

Yellow rain warning: London roads and railways set to be hit by deluge

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Julie Fisher

'We will miss you': Tufnell Park's Ruby Violet ice cream parlour to close

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Prebend Street is included in the People Friendly Streets plan for St Peters ward. Picture: Andr� L

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Consultation launches on St Peter’s people-friendly streets scheme

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon