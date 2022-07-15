Man stabbed after fight at Nag's Head Centre
Published: 5:17 PM July 15, 2022
A man was stabbed after a fight broke out at the Nag's Head Centre earlier today.
Police were called at 11.30am this morning - Friday, July 15 - to reports of a fracas at the centre in Holloway Road.
Officers attended and found a man in his 30s suffering from stab injuries.
He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where his injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening or life-changing.
No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 2835/15JUL.
To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.