Man stabbed after fight at Nag's Head Centre

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:17 PM July 15, 2022
Fight at Nags Head Centre on Holloway Road, N7

Police were called at 11.30am today - Friday, July 15 - to reports of a fight at the Nags Head Centre in Holloway Road - Credit: Google Maps

A man was stabbed after a fight broke out at the Nag's Head Centre earlier today.

Police were called at 11.30am this morning - Friday, July 15 - to reports of a fracas at the centre in Holloway Road.

Officers attended and found a man in his 30s suffering from stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where his injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening or life-changing.

No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 2835/15JUL.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.

