Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Upper Street flat attack: Man, 58, stabbed in neck and back  

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:06 PM June 24, 2021   
The Sutton Estate, in Upper Street

The Sutton Estate, in Upper Street - Credit: Google

A 58-year-old man is acutely ill in hospital, after he was stabbed in the neck and back multiple times in a block of flats off Upper Street, Islington. 

Police were called to Adstock House on the Sutton Estate just before 2pm on Tuesday (June 22) to reports of a stabbing.

Officers found the victim suffering from knife wounds.

He was taken by the London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where his condition remains serious, but stable, according to Scotland Yard. 

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, and was taken to a north London police where he remains at this time.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 3812/22JUN.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Knife Crime
Islington News

