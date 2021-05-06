'Massive stabbing' in Old Street forces Moorfields Eye Hospital to close
- Credit: @Simply_Smithy
Patients were warned not to attend A&E after a stabbing at the Old Street roundabout forced Moorfields Eye Hospital to close.
A 36-year-old man was attacked outside the City Road hospital at 5.40pm yesterday.
The victim was rushed to an east London hospital where his injuries were not deemed to be life-changing.
A 23-year-old man who was arrested later the same day on suspicion of attempted murder remains in custody.
The hospital asked people not to attend its A&E department, before reopening later in the evening.
Anyone with an eye emergency, sudden sight loss or injury, was told to speak to one of Moorfields' doctors online first.
Old Street Roundabout and Great Eastern Street were both closed causing considerable disruption.
One man who came out of the hospital two minutes after the assault tweeted: “Massive stabbing outside Moorfields eye hospital.
“Old bill have closed all the roads.
“Traffic is now seriously messed up.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken to police should call 101, providing reference CAD5439/06MAY.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.