Former Met officer among those up in court over bribery allegations

Holly Chant

Published: 2:36 PM December 27, 2021
People from Camden and Islington have been charged with bribery offences along with a former Metropolitan police officer.

Ex-officer Frank Partridge, 48, was joined by seven co-defendants at Westminster Magistrates' Court on December 21. 

They all faced a charge of conspiracy to commit bribery. 

Co-defendants include Hassan Serdoud, 54, and Anna Ginandes, 44, both of Fellows Road in Swiss Cottage, alongside 54-year-old Eamonn Mulholland of Florence Street near Essex Road.

Others charged include Ryan Bishti, 41, of Exhibition Road in South Kensington, Pamela Bishti, 66, of Outram Road in Croydon, Terry Neil, 55, of Kimbers Drive in Slough and Soraya Henderson, 55, of Glenmore Close in High Wycombe.

The cases will be heard by the crown court because the charges listed attract sentences which exceed the six-month maximum custodial sentence a magistrates' court can dish out.

None of the eight defendants entered pleas.

They were released on unconditional bail to appear at Southwark Crown Court on January 18.

Serdoud, who was said to be the owner of a security company which provided door staff to venues, denies a separate second charge of bribery.

It is alleged he offered a police officer bribes including free entry to nightclubs, champagne and designer clothes, the court heard.

He is next due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on January 18 for a separate hearing over the allegation, which is not connected to the conspiracy charges faced by the other seven defendants.

Serdoud was released on unconditional bail.

