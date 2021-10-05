Hackney and Brent to get extra officers on patrol, but not Islington

Published: 12:22 PM October 5, 2021

More police officers will be seen on the streets of Shoreditch, Wembley and Harlesden, but Islington is not set to feature in the Met’s drive.

An additional 650 officers will be visible in areas women feel unsafe in response to the public asking for a greater presence.

Five-hundred will be based permanently in busy neighbourhoods and will patrol at the times that have the most impact on crime and public safety, such as the evenings. The other 150 officers will join London’s dedicated ward officers ("bobbies on the beat").

The Met’s announcement on Tuesday (October 5) follows commissioner Cressida Dick announcing the appointment of an independent figure to review its culture and standards. The force has said this will be a "high profile" appointment.

New starters are set to be hired by the force and will serve 17 areas of London including Shoreditch, Wembley and Harlesden. Islington was not listed as a location of focus.

It is expected the first tranche of teams and officers will be in place by late 2021. All 19 teams are expected to be in place by spring 2022.

Nick Ephgrave, Met Police assistant commissioner, said: “Our growth enables us to increase our presence in busy neighbourhoods and town centres.

“We can be even more focused on protecting people and solving the long-term crime and antisocial behaviour issues we know people care about most. [These include] violent crime, and violence and harassment committed against women and girls.”

“We want communities to regularly see and get to know their local officers, so that they trust and have confidence in them, knowing they are there to protect and keep them safe.”

The town centre teams will typically be made up of one inspector, two sergeants and 21 police constables. The boroughs of Camden and Brent will have two teams whilst the West End will have a single but bigger team.

Cressida Dick added: “I absolutely recognise the grave level of public concerns and the need to take urgent action.

“All of us in the Met realise that it will take time to rebuild that trust and we will work hard to do so. We know that the responsibility sits with us.”