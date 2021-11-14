News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Disappearance of Islington man being treated as 'suspected homicide'

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:25 PM November 14, 2021
Frank McKeever

Frank McKeever was last seen on August 28, with his disappearance now being investigated by homicide detectives - Credit: Met Police

Detectives are treating the disappearance of an Islington man last seen in August as a suspected homicide.

Frank McKeever, 63, who is from the N1 area, was reported missing on September 9.

He was last seen by a family member on August 28; on that day Frank was wearing a black bomber jacket, black top, dark trousers and black shoes.

While no body has been found, Frank's disappearance is being investigated by homicide detectives.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder, but have since been released under investigation.

You may also want to watch:

DCI Jim Eastwood, from specialist crime, said: “Although no body has been found, the disappearance of Frank McKeever is being treated as a suspected homicide.

"He has not been in contact with family and friends since the last sighting of him in August. He hasn’t been using his phones and hasn’t made use of his bank account and this is very much out of character."

Most Read

  1. 1 Met defends e-scooter policing after 'disproportionate' black rider stops
  2. 2 Film crews spotted on Camden Passage
  3. 3 Disappearance of Islington man being treated as 'suspected homicide'
  1. 4 Islington Council caretaker pleads guilty to rape and stealing phone
  2. 5 Primary becomes 36th in Islington to ban pick-ups and drop-offs
  3. 6 Remembrance Day 2021: North London parades and services near you
  4. 7 'Miracle' as Islington boy escapes injury after ceiling collapses above him
  5. 8 Fire chiefs find staff at 21-storey building had 'inadequate' safety training
  6. 9 Potential travel disruptions in central north and east London this week
  7. 10 Tesco and Co-op recall food items over allergy concerns

Police want to hear from anyone who has information, or who believes they may have seen Frank after August 28.

Please contact police on 101, quoting reference 3224/13nov. To offer information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers.

London Live
Missing People
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Islington Town Hall

London Live

Islington Council caretaker accused of rape due in court

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The quick thinking of Zoe Dale and Bert Roman saved Nigel Wood

Nurses save unconscious man on flight to Gran Canaria

Joe Skirkowski

Logo Icon
Independent candidate for St Peter's ward, Jody Graber launches his campaign on Prebend St on 06.0

London Live

Anti-LTN campaigner Jody Graber spared jail following knife conviction

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Fish & Chips served in the newspaper.

Food and Drink

20 of the best places for fish and chips in north London

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon