Frank McKeever was last seen on August 28, with his disappearance now being investigated by homicide detectives - Credit: Met Police

Detectives are treating the disappearance of an Islington man last seen in August as a suspected homicide.

Frank McKeever, 63, who is from the N1 area, was reported missing on September 9.

He was last seen by a family member on August 28; on that day Frank was wearing a black bomber jacket, black top, dark trousers and black shoes.

While no body has been found, Frank's disappearance is being investigated by homicide detectives.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder, but have since been released under investigation.

DCI Jim Eastwood, from specialist crime, said: “Although no body has been found, the disappearance of Frank McKeever is being treated as a suspected homicide.

"He has not been in contact with family and friends since the last sighting of him in August. He hasn’t been using his phones and hasn’t made use of his bank account and this is very much out of character."

Police want to hear from anyone who has information, or who believes they may have seen Frank after August 28.

Please contact police on 101, quoting reference 3224/13nov. To offer information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers.