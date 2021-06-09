Murder investigation launched after teenager is shot in Islington

Published: 8:58 AM June 9, 2021

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was shot in the head in Islington.

Yesterday (June 8), police were called at 4.24pm to reports of shots fired in Hornsey Rise Gardens.

Police officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene.

They found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot injury to his head – he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon; he currently remains in custody at a north London police station.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.



