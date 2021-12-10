Guilty: Prisoner from Newham raped Pentonville inmate

A prisoner who raped a fellow inmate in HMP Pentonville, in Islington has been found guilty - Credit: PA

A prisoner who raped a fellow inmate and told him rapes were designed to “prove that you won’t be a snitch” has been convicted of the crime.

Joshua Coke, 23, from Forest Gate in Newham, attacked the victim while on remand, awaiting trial for a robbery charge at HMP Pentonville.

The attack inside the Category B prison in Islington took place in October 2019.

Coke apparently told the victim, who had never been in prison before, that the rapes were designed to “prove that you won’t be a snitch”.

He was convicted of rape by a jury at Snaresbrook Crown Court today (December 10).

Melissa Garner from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: “Sexual offences are some of the most traumatic and complex cases, and victims may come from any walk of life.

“Joshua Coke used his sexual attack as a way to intimidate, bully and control his victim.

“The defence claimed that the victim had injured himself as a result of smuggling drugs into prison, but the jury saw through this lie."

Coke will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court at a later date.

