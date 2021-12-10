News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Guilty: Prisoner from Newham raped Pentonville inmate

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 6:35 PM December 10, 2021
HMP Pentonville, in Islington

A prisoner who raped a fellow inmate in HMP Pentonville, in Islington has been found guilty - Credit: PA

A prisoner who raped a fellow inmate and  told him rapes were designed to “prove that you won’t be a snitch” has been convicted of the crime.

Joshua Coke, 23, from Forest Gate in Newham, attacked the victim while on remand, awaiting trial for a robbery charge at HMP Pentonville.

The attack inside the Category B prison in Islington took place in October 2019.

HMP Pentonville, in Islington

A prisoner who raped a fellow inmate in HMP Pentonville, in Islington has been found guilty - Credit: PA

Coke apparently told the victim, who had never been in prison before, that the rapes were designed to “prove that you won’t be a snitch”.

He was convicted of rape by a jury at Snaresbrook Crown Court today (December 10).

Melissa Garner from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: “Sexual offences are some of the most traumatic and complex cases, and victims may come from any walk of life.

“Joshua Coke used his sexual attack as a way to intimidate, bully and control his victim.

“The defence claimed that the victim had injured himself as a result of smuggling drugs into prison, but the jury saw through this lie."

Coke will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court at a later  date.

HMP Pentonville, in Islington

A prisoner who raped a fellow inmate in HMP Pentonville, in Islington has been found guilty - Credit: PA


