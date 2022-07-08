Clerkenwell attack: Man sought after boy stabbed in stomach
- Credit: Met Police
Detectives investigating a stabbing in Islington have released an image of a man they want to speak to.
Emergency services were called just before 5pm on June 17 to reports of a stabbing in Northampton Square, Clerkenwell.
Police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended, and a 16-year-old boy was found on the King Square Estate in St Luke's nearby, suffering with a knife wound to the stomach.
The injured boy was rushed to a north London hospital.
His condition is not life threatening, according to Scotland Yard.
Police have released an image of a man they think can help with their enquiries.
Anyone who knows the identity of the man in the photo should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5181/17JUN.
To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.