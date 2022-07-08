News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Clerkenwell attack: Man sought after boy stabbed in stomach

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 8:35 AM July 8, 2022
An image of the man who police want to speak to, following a stabbing in Clerkenwell

An image of the man who police want to speak to, following a stabbing in Clerkenwell - Credit: Met Police

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Islington have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

Emergency services were called just before 5pm on June 17 to reports of a stabbing in Northampton Square, Clerkenwell.

Police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended, and a 16-year-old boy was found on the King Square Estate in St Luke's nearby, suffering with a knife wound to the stomach.

The injured boy was rushed to a north London hospital.

His condition is not life threatening, according to Scotland Yard.

Police have released an image of a man they think can help with their enquiries.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man in the photo should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5181/17JUN.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

