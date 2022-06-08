Flowers were laid in tribute to Romario Opia, 15, who was stabbed in Holland Walk last year - Credit: Archant

A teenager has been found guilty of stabbing 15-year-old schoolboy Romario Opia to death in Archway last year.

O’Neil Cameron, 19, was cleared of murdering Romario but convicted of manslaughter by a majority of 10 to two by a jury at the Old Bailey today (June 8).

A 17-year-old boy was acquitted of both charges after the jurors deliberated for more than 14 hours following a three-week trial.

CCTV footage showed Cameron stabbing Romario through the chest in Holland Walk, on the Elthorn Estate, at about 5.30pm on January 25 last year.

Cameron - who was known as “Psycho” or “Syks” - could then be seen fleeing the scene, pursued by the victim’s friends.

Despite efforts to save Romario by emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short while later.

The court heard Romario had been stabbed with a “very large” knife during a row between two armed groups.

The schoolboy was seen in Highgate with two other boys on bicycles, who stopped to argue with three other youths, jurors heard.

Prosecutor Jonathan Higgs QC had said: “They were armed with very large knives and were obviously challenging the other group.”

Before the killing, the victim was said to have “fallen out badly” with the 17-year-old defendant.

They had both belonged to a Holloway group calling itself “7th” before Romario joined a rival group calling itself “Crash Squad” or “CS”.

Cameron was a close associate of the 17-year-old defendant, jurors were told.

One of Cameron’s shoes had come off during the fight, and he asked another member of his group to pick it up.

Police recovered it from the washing machine at his house three days later, the court heard.

Of the weapons recovered by police, one was a “Zombie Killer” knife in a sheath.

Another large knife was also found at Cameron’s home.

The defendants denied murder and claimed they had acted in self-defence.

Following the verdicts, Cameron was remanded into custody and will be sentenced on July 22.